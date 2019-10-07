OTTAWA, Kan. — Ottawa University announces those students named to the Spring 2019 Dean's List, Dean's Honor Roll and those awarded with the Medal of Excellence. These honors were celebrated at the 2019 Fall Convocation ceremony.
Two Edmond residents were among those listed. Both made the Dean’s Honor Roll. They are Ryan Alexander Barclay and Kori Mar-Lynn Lacey.
Dean's List honorees must be full-time degree-seeking students who have earned a minimum of 24 credit hours over the preceding two semesters at Ottawa University and earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
