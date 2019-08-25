In collaboration with the American Diabetes Association, OU Medical Center Edmond will launch a lifestyle change program to educate and support patients with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.
The program’s first session will be from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 in Classroom 3 of the Ambulatory Care Pavilion at OU Medical Center Edmond, 1 S. Bryant.
Specialists with the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center at OU Medicine say interventions like the PreventT2 program are part of a strategy to help stem the tide of Type 2 diabetes, now rampant in Oklahoma and across the United States.
Diabetes experts with the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center cite the availability of cheap, fast food and the proliferation of highly processed foods, combined with a lifestyle of decreased physical activity as chief causes of the alarming increase in diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes in recent years. A high level of blood glucose, associated with the body’s inability to produce insulin, is a chief indicator of diabetes, and can damage eyes, nerves and vital organs, including kidneys and heart. Complications of the disease can be fatal.
Using curriculum approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and led by a trained lifestyle coach, PreventT2 is a year-long program, proven to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease. Participants learn ways to incorporate moderate lifestyle changes that promote weight loss and increase physical activity.
For more information, call 405-421-2959, or email HHDCPreventT2@ouhsc.edu.
