Senior adults and their family and/or caregivers are invited to participate in a Senior Health Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 23, at OU Medical Center Edmond. Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the hospital’s Medical Office Building, located at 1 S. Bryant Ave., Suite 201.
Senior Health Fair participants will receive healthcare information on a variety of topics, including: nutrition; stroke; sepsis prevention; and medication management. They will also have the opportunity to have assessments for fall risk, healthy skin, and depression.
Flu and Pneumonia immunizations, which are covered by many insurance plans, will be available. Those interested should bring their insurance cards with them.
As an extension of the Senior Health Fair, discounted cardiac calcium tests will be available for $50, Oct. 23 through 25. This test must be scheduled in advance by calling 405-359-5551, and mentioning the Edmond Senior Health Fair rate.
