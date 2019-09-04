OKLAHOMA CITY –The Great 100 Nurses Foundation recently released its list of exceptional nursing professionals across the state. For the second consecutive year, OU Medicine bested the number of 2018 honorees, with 36 registered nurses named.
Registered nurses honored are OU Medicine employees who work at OU Medical Center, OU Medical Center Edmond and The Children’s Hospital, and OU College of Medicine Department of Neurology. They are: Jessica Ashworth; Bryan Barnett; Kristi Booker; Debora Brill; Kimberly Buskirk; Shari Cathcart; Juliane Chainakul; Terry Cox; Molly Delaney; Tonia Downing; Katherine Epsy; Safia Franks; Traci Gibson; Tammy Grammer; Paula Gullion; Rachel Holle; Susan Horton; Allison Jakus; Margaret Jones; Larissa Knippers; Deborah Koppel; Bejoy Kurian; Melinda Laird; Christopher Mumford; Janice Newton; Deborah Parris; Bonnie Renfro; Alice Roy; Sharon Sisson; Stephanie Smith; Ashley Smotone; Sheryl Stewart; Jenna Taylor; Mildred Twun; Tamara Walker; and Bart Wells.
Established more than 30 years ago, the foundation has honored thousands of nurses across the south-central United States. Nominees are considered for recognition based on their demonstrations of concern for humanity, contributions to the profession and abilities shown in leadership and mentorship.
“Nursing, perhaps like no other role in healthcare, has the capacity to touch and change lives in profound ways. OU Medicine promotes a culture where nursing professionals can excel. It is this culture of excellence that ensures high-quality patient care and improves outcomes,” said Cathy Pierce,MS, RNC, CENP,chief nurse executive, OU Medicine. “OU Medicine is justifiably proud of its nursing professionals, but it is especially thrilling to congratulate those recognized by the Great 100 Foundation.”
Honorees will be celebrated at the annual Great 100 Oklahoma Nurses event to be held in Tulsa on Sept. 23.
