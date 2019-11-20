Citing the changes to the Sheriff’s Office and taking it to a protection of citizen’s agency focus, Sheriff P.D. Taylor announced his kickoff of his campaign in 2020.
“I am excited and honored to serve Oklahoma County’s citizens during this new day in our county where we can truly focus on the safety of all of our citizens — young and old,” Taylor announced. “As I seek a second term, I am proud of the many improvements that I have made at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and am looking forward to solely focusing on law enforcement and public safety. Employees at the Sheriff’s Office deserve support, and a bright future. I intend to ensure that promises I have made to the citizens, and OCSO staff are promises that I keep.”
Taylor said he has more than 48 years in law enforcement and keeping communities safe. He took over the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office in March 2017. Since that time, Taylor has implemented numerous cost-cutting initiatives and improvements while streamlining the agency.
Taylor has worked closely with the Criminal Justice Reform Committee, judges, and local law enforcement to reduce inmate population at the jail by over 30% saving taxpayers money. Taylor reinstituted the OCSO Warrant Team to serve more than 30,000 active warrants. The team has captured many dangerous, and repeat offenders making our streets safe, he said.
Taylor has served Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County for 48 years in various capacities. Upon his retirement from the Oklahoma City Police Department he immediately started working at the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Taylor was hired by the Sheriff's Office as a Captain, and then was promoted to the rank of Major on Oct. 1, 1999. He served as Undersheriff for almost 14 years before being elected Sheriff in 2017.
Taylor is an active member of the Oklahoma Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association, and the Oklahoma Chiefs of Police. He also volunteers and serves on many boards, committees, and commissions. He currently holds a seat on the Oklahoma County Retirement Board, the Conditional Bond Board, the Drug Court Board, the Community Sentencing Board, the ABLE Commission, and the Planning Committee for Leadership Oklahoma City. In addition, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 2016 and was named the 1995 Fraternal Order of Police Member of the Year.
Taylor was born and raised in Oklahoma, graduated from Putnam City High School and earned an associate degree in Police Science from Southwestern College in Oklahoma City. A U.S. Army Veteran, Taylor served in the Vietnam War. Married for 43 years, he and his wife have three daughters and seven grandchildren. Taylor attends Village Baptist Church.
