Parents Helping Parents will meet Tuesday, Feb. 18. Their speaker will be Dianne Holland LPC with Transforming Life Counseling Center and her son. The topic is “Letting Go: Perspectives from Both the Addict and the Parent?"
The Edmond Chapter of Parents Helping Parents meets at McLaren's Pantry, located at 3414 South Boulevard in the Boulevard Shopping Center. It is on the southeast corner of 33rd and Boulevard. The restaurant is closed to the general public at 6 p.m.
The meeting is from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Parents Helping Parents provides support, resources and hope for parents of addicted children (any age child). This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations is required. For more information call 405-642-8198.
