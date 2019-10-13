The Edmond chapter of Parents Helping Parents will meet at 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at McLaren's Pantry, 3414 S. Boulevard in the Boulevard Shopping Center at the southeast corner of 33rd and Boulevard. The restaurant is closed to the general public at 6 p.m.
Speaker Scott Brewer, a licensed marriage and family therapist, will address, "Ideas That Help Our Children Find Long-term Recovery."
Parents Helping Parents provides support and resources for parents of addicted children of any age. This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations required. For more information call 405-642-8198.
