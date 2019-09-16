The Edmond Chapter of Parents Helping Parents will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at McLaren's Pantry, 3414 S. Blvd. in the Boulevard Shopping Center on the southeast corner of 33rd Street and Boulevard. The restaurant is closed to the general public at 6 p.m.
The meeting is from 6:30-7:45 p.m. The group’s speaker is Lance Lang with Hope Is Alive (sober living homes). His topic is, "How to support long term recovery for your child."
Parents Helping Parents provides support and resources for parents of addicted children of any age. This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations required. For more information call 405-642-8198.
