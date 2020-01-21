Parents Helping

A support meeting of Parents Helping Parents is Tuesday night in Edmond.

 FILE PHOTO | THE EDMOND SUN

Parents Helping Parents will host Steve Ellsworth as speaker on Tuesday, Jan. 21. His topic is “When is my love one in recovery going to get back to normal?”

The Edmond Chapter of Parents Helping Parents meets at McLaren's Pantry, 3414 S. Boulevard in the Boulevard Shopping Center. The restaurant is closed to the general public at 6 p.m. The meeting is from 6:30-7:45 p.m. 

Parents Helping Parents provides support, resources and hope for parents of addicted children (any age child). This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations are required. For more information call 405-642-8198.

Tags

Recommended for you