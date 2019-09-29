The Edmond Chapter of Parents Helping Parents will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at McLaren's Pantry, 3414 S. Blvd. in the Boulevard Shopping Center located in the southeast corner of 33rd Street and Boulevard. The restaurant is closed to the general public at 6 p.m. The meeting is from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
The group’s speaker is Dr. Melissa Caldwell-Engle, clinical director of Healing Springs Ranch. Her topic is, "The Role of Trauma in Addiction." Parents Helping Parents provides support and resources for parents of addicted children (any age child). This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations are required. For more information call 405-642-8198.
