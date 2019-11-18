The speaker for the next Parents Helping Parents meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19 is Dr. Lisa Marotta. Her topic is, "How to minimize stress and maximize your peace and serenity."
The Edmond Chapter of Parents Helping Parents meets at McLaren's Pantry, located at 3414 S. Boulevard in the Boulevard Shopping Center located in the southeast corner of 33rd and Boulevard. The restaurant is closed to the general public at 6 p.m.
The meeting is from 6:30-7:45 p.m. The group provides support, resources and hope for parents of addicted children (any age child). This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations required. For more information, call 405-642-8198.
