The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma has been traveling around the state of Oklahoma on their fourth annual Parkinson Blitz events. Throughout the month of October, the nonprofit group has delivered inspiring and educational events in 19 cities!
On Thursday, Oct. 10in Edmond, Dr. Karunapuzha spoke about Parkinson’s disease, cognitive changes, and one of the many Parkinson medications. He presented this talk to a group of 45 Parkinson patients, their caregivers, and representatives from pharmaceutical companies.
The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma will be holding its annual State Conference on Saturday, Oct. 26. This event will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 222 N.W. 15th St. in Oklahoma City. Dr. Karunapuzha and Jimmy J. Williams are a few of the speakers for the day.
The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma currently has 30 support groups around the state, 31 Parkinson-specific exercise groups, 16 speech therapy groups, and more than 1,500 individuals involved in educational events each year. The mission of the Foundation is to inspire hope and transform lives for Parkinson patients and families in Oklahoma.
To learn more, please call the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma at 405-810-0695 or visit www.parkinsonoklahoma.com.
