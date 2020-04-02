The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma (PFO) is finding ways to keep their patients actively engaged during this time of social distancing. PFO is providing daily videos that will pertain to education, exercise or speech therapy on our website www.parkinsonoklahoma.com/videos. Certain videos will have links to the PFO Facebook page where Parkinson patients can find more information to help them through this challenging time.
It is important for Parkinson patients to maintain their exercise and speech therapy. The online resources will help achieve this goal.
At the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma our primary concern is the well-being of our patients and their caregivers. Those with Parkinson’s are part of the vulnerable population. The CDC recommends limiting the visitors in your home, creating a plan if someone in your household gets sick, practicing good hygiene, and frequently using hand sanitizer.
The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma coordinates over 30 support groups currently around the state, 32 Parkinson-specific exercise groups, 17 speech therapy groups with over 1700 individuals involved in educational events each year. The Foundation’s mission is to inspire hope and transform lives for Parkinson patients and families in Oklahoma.
For more information on the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma, or for how to access our online resources please call 405-810-0695 or visit www.parkinsonoklahoma.com.
