Master Sgt. Bryan Whittle, with the 205th Engineering and Installation Squadron, poses with Maj. Gen. Michael C. Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, and his wife Shannon Whittle, after receiving the Airman’s Medal in a ceremony at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Dec. 8, 2019. The Airman’s Medal is the highest noncombat award given in the Air Force and awarded to service members who distinguish themselves by a heroic act, usually at the voluntary risk of their own life.