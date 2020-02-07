The community is invited to an open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Peaceful Family Solutions.
The non-profit, which helps children ages 7-12 who are affected by addition in their homes or families, recently purchased a building in Edmond and welcomes the public to get acquainted. Founded by Edmond resident Mike Barcum in 2014, Peaceful Family Solutions operated in rented space in south Oklahoma City until it purchased a building at 11 Burton Pl., just east of Broadway. The purchase was made possible by a generous grant from Impact Oklahoma and financing by Edmond-based Valor Bank.
“Controlling our own space is a huge step forward,” said Executive Director Ted Streuli. “This purchase means we won’t have to fear an unanticipated move and we’ll always have a classroom available.”
Peaceful Family Solutions offers a free four-day program using a curriculum developed by the National Association for Children of Addiction, the same one used at the Hazelden Betty Ford centers. The organization receives no public money and does not charge any of its participants. Children learn to identify and articulate their feelings, to understand that an adult trapped by addiction is not their fault and that they can’t fix it, but they can learn to cope with it.
The open house date falls in the middle of Children of Addiction Awareness Week, which is Feb. 9-15. COA Awareness Week breaks the silence that engulfs and traps kids and teens living with parental addiction and offers the chance for children at risk to become children of promise.
For more information about Peaceful Family Solutions call 405-601-2691 or visit peacefulfamilysolutions.org.
