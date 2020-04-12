Fear of COVID-19 has made some Edmond residents worried about their bills, or being isolated living on their own, said John Goetz, clinical director of Edmond Family Counseling. There is stress in the unknown.
Depression and anxiety live together at opposite sides of the coin, he said.
“If I’m exposed to anxiety long enough, I will develop some depression,” Goetz explained.
People may be separated from their loved ones. They might worry about family and friends working as nurses or physicians in the front-line of defense against coronavirus, Goetz said.
Living in the midst of a pandemic is hard.
“But what I’ve observed is families in Edmond seem to be taking advantage of their time being home, interacting with the kids, and doing quarantine together as a family,” Goetz said. “Overall I give a thumbs up to Edmond.
Families are reconnecting with each other at home, Goetz said.
“I have a new grand baby I can’t see. I don’t want to take the risk in case I’ve been exposed to something. I would pass it to him,” said Chris Sperry, executive director of the HOPE Center of Edmond. “My daughter sends me pictures of him every day. It’s more important to me than it is to him, I’m sure.”
Goetz said families blessed with seniors at home can learn what other generations have experienced during times of national emergencies involving war efforts.
“My parents were born during the Great Depression. Those people are good to get you like, ‘We’ve been here and done this as a country before, maybe not COVID-19, but their have been many challenges.’”
Confusion can come when people don’t have a common language in government, he said. People look for things to give them structure, order and consistency, Goetz continued. Children need structure, order, and consistency in their lives at all times, he said.
“When we see Dr. Fauci we’re looking for a consistent message. He’s giving it to us straight — he’s using the same language and so we can digest it,” Goetz said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is often seen in national broadcasts with President Donald Trump, explaining what Americans can expect with the pandemic.
Structure involves having a plan, scheduling events, waking up at about the same time each day, he explained. Americans are missing predictability. That is what creates anxiety, Goetz said.
“Anxiety is normal. If I put you on a cruise and I won’t tell you where we’re going to be tomorrow … that’s going to create some anxiety in you,” he said.
Avoidance of activities can be a sign of depression, Goetz said. Counteracting anxiety and depression is done by approaching what is bothersome, he said. Wearing a mask, washing hands, disinfecting surfaces, and keeping six feet away from others is a positive way to conduct an essential task at a grocery store, he said. Someone else might order dog food online. Head to the store when there are fewer people present is a way of counteracting fear.
“Choose the option that you think best suits you, and then enact it,” Goetz said. “You go do it whether that’s getting online placing an order, getting on the phone. Whatever your options might be. But you’re approaching, instead of avoiding.”
