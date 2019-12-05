The Edmond Planning Commission approved a site plan application for an office building to be located at 2901 Fairfax Drive. The vote was 3-0 for the project requested by Dr. Greg Brasher to build an office through Crosstimber Partners LLC.
The property, located at 2901 Fairfax Drive, north of Covell Road and west of Fairfax Boulevard, was rezoned to office in 2018 as the property was originally part of the Fairfax Golf Course but was never developed, said Randy Entz, city planner.
The 3,490-square-foot building will be part of the Fairfax Office I plat which is just north of the Fairfax Business Park. The building will stand 32-feet tall with brick and stone.
“It will be in a residential style with a pitched roof, similar to another building to the south,” Entz said.
The plan includes 13 parking spaces and one drive connecting to Fairfax Blvd. No variances have been requested, Entz said.
Engineer Ernie Isch, representing the developer, agreed to rearrange the planting of tall evergreen trees so their placement won’t block the rear-window view from a building owned by Dr. Bruce Mackey. Isch agreed not to obstruct the view with a brick wall.
The city has completed its task on this item.
