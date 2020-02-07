The Edmond Planning Commission approved the residential preliminary plat for 4444 W. Covell Road. The vote was 5-0 for the plat located on the south of Covell, between Western and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Applicant 4444 West Covell LLC needs approval by the city for the plat containing 99 single family lots on 34 acres, said Randy Entz, city planner. The area is zoned as single family.
“There’s one access point onto Covell, and then a loop-in road that serves the area,” Entz said. “The neighborhood will be served by a median divided street and a large loop for the southern portion.”
Entz pointed out that the chance for connectivity was lost with surrounding developments. Two of the blocks require a variance because they exceed the 700-foot maximum standard for a block length.
“Both are closer to 900 — a little bit over in lengths,” Entz said. “This is in large part due to the narrow layout of the parcel.”
The Edmond City Council will consider this request at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Council Chambers, 20 S. Littler Ave. All variances must be approved by the city council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.