Best of Books of Edmond has announced a poetry night and an author signing. The Poetry Night is from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, while the author signing is Saturday, Feb. 22.
Those participating can have a drink and share a poem!
Bring your favorite poem to read or read one of your own. It’s the perfect way to spend a Thursday night: with new friends, brilliant words, and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.
Upon arrival, participants are asked to sign up for one of 10 six-minute slots. Spots are reserved on first-come, first-served basis. All levels are open to the mic and all ages are able to attend.
Oklahoma author Mariana Llanos will be at Best of Books from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 22, for a special story time and book signing.
Eunice and Kate are best friends, but can their friendship weather a storm? The girls live with their moms next door to each other in the heart of the city and have a lot in common —even though they have different dreams for the future: Kate wants to be an astronaut and Eunice wants to be a ballet dancer. But when they draw portraits of each other in art class, things get mixed up. Eunice draws Kate as a ballet dancer and Kate draws Eunice as an astronaut, and they both get more than a little annoyed. Can their friendship survive? With a little help from their moms, the girls come to learn the value of respecting each other’s different dreams.
Eunice and Kate is a heartfelt new book about how recognizing and honoring differences can strengthen bonds. It also offers children an example of positive, creative conflict resolution and presents strong female protagonist and friendships, as well as strong mother-daughter relationships.
Llanos is a Peruvian-born writer of children's literature. She has published several children's books, including the bilingual “Luca's Bridge/El puente de Luca (Penny Candy Books, 2019)” and the award winning bilingual books “Kutu: The Tiny Inca Princess (Campoy-Ada Awards)”, “Poesia Alada (International Latino Book Awards)”, and “Tristan Wolf (IPNE Book Awards)”, among others. In 2017, Mariana received the Oklahoma Human Rights Award for her work visiting schools around the world via virtual technology, to promote literacy. That same year she was selected as the Best Latino Artist by the Hispanic Arts Council of Oklahoma.
Llanos developed an early love for reading and writing in her native Peru. She studied theater in Lima then moved to the United States where she decided to pursue her passion: to become a children's author. She dedicates her time to creating multicultural, poignant, and engaging stories and lives with her husband and their three children in Oklahoma City.
Please call (405) 340-9202 if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the events.
