Edmond police placed a local man under arrest on one count of domestic assault by strangulation and one count of kidnapping.
Officer Matt Sheltman reported being dispatched to the 1800 block of Courtney Lane soon after 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Sheltman stated he arrived at the residence where he met with Cody Allen Thornton, 35.
Thornton stated he had argued with his girlfriend, Sheltman said in his report.
“Cody Thornton stated he grabbed (her) and pushed her back to the bedroom because he did not want her to leave with the kids,” Sheltman noted.
The accused said he kept his girlfriend from leaving by securing the bedroom door with a rope. The victim managed to climb outside of a window but went back inside to get the kids’ shoes, according to her explanation, Sheltman stated.
Sheltman reported seeing severe bruising on the right side of her neck and on the back side of her neck. She refused medical attention.
“Cody Thornton advised she went back to the room and he followed her,” the report states.
Police report that Thornton stated he told her she could not leave, and he started to put the rope around the door. According to police, Thornton stated she then tried to get out of the room before he held her in the room. Thornton stated she tried to leave the room, but that he held her. The police report states that Thornton said he did not know how his girlfriend got the marks on her neck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.