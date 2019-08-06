Police are seeking information regarding the suspect of an armed robbery with a dangerous weapon that occurred at 10 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Family Dollar, located at 840 W. Edmond Rd.
The unknown white male suspect was described by witnesses as wearing a black beanie, a dark camo face mask, a black long sleeve shirt, and black shorts, according to Officer Dillon Dennis. The suspect fled from the store going southbound on S. Kelly Ave. with an undisclosed amount of money.
The victim stated he and a witness had just finished locking up the store, and were walking to his truck which was parked in front of the store.
“(The victim) stated the suspect came from the west side of the building and approached him with a small silver gun in his hand,” Dillon stated.
The victim and witness reported that the suspect pointed the pistol at his face and said, “Give me the ……. money.”
A former employee of the store appeared to be canvassing the area earlier in the day, the victim reported. The former employee had previously threatened to rob the store at closing time, according to the report.
Police tracked the area with K9 Jager and located fresh foot prints south of the business in the greenbelt area north of Seventh Street. Jager’s track went “cold” by the road.
To report information related to a crime, contact Edmond Police at 405-359-4645. You can remain anonymous and receive an award if an award is offered.
