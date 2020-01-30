Police responded to an armed robbery call soon after 12:11 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the AT&T store, located at 2003 W. Danforth near Santa Fe, said Emily Ward, Edmond Police spokeswoman. No injuries were reported.
“They said they had a gun, but no one had a gun. They were possibly teenagers and they left on foot,” Ward said.
Police were actively pursuing the two males and one female suspects heading westbound. The suspects got away with multiple iPhone 11s, Ward said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive new information.
