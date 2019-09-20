Area residents are asked to join Oklahoma County Conservation District and the City of Edmond for a two-part workshop series on urban pollinator prairie establishment at Bickham-Rudkin Park. Participants will meet for each workshop at the parking lot located at 3701 Grandview Terrance.
Comfortable outdoor work clothing is recommended, along with a refillable water bottle. All necessary tools will be provided, but you are encouraged to bring work gloves.
Registration is for each workshop is limited to 20 registrants. To RSVP contact Oklahoma County Conservation District at 405-415-4602 or oklahomaccd@conservation.ok.gov.
WORKSHOP 1: Pollinator Prairie
Land Preparation - Work & Learn
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 10 a.m.-noon
In this first workshop we’ll learn different techniques to prepare your land for native pollinator plants in the landscape. We will be utilizing different methods to control existing vegetation to make room for a diversity of new native pollinator-friendly plants.
WORKSHOP 2: Pollinator Prairie
Seed & Hay - Work & Learn
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 10 a.m.-noon
In this second workshop, we will see the results of our different land preparation techniques plus introduce our pollinator-friendly plant seed and native grass hay into the landscape.
