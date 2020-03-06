Oklahoma public health officials confirmed Friday a Tulsa-area man has become the first individual to test positive for the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
At a press conference Friday afternoon, state health department officials said a man in his 50s who recently traveled to Italy began showing symptoms of the disease Feb. 29.
As of Friday, state health officials said Oklahoma has one confirmed case of infection with four additional people under investigation whose test results are still pending. Five others have tested negative for coronavirus infection.
Tulsa officials said the man and his family have been quarantined in their home. The man works from home, so officials are hopeful the risk of community spread is minimal.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said there were no signs that COVID-19 could be spread to the community. He said the risk to the public is still low.
The Oklahoma State Health Department has capability, as of Friday, to test for the novel coronavirus without having to send samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. That capability will deliver results quicker and help minimize risks of community spread.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.