OKLAHOMA CITY — The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City has substantiated an allegation of child sexual abuse involving a former priest of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Father Papa-Rao Pasala, priest of the Diocese of Nellore, India, served in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City for a month in 2001. In December 2001 he was sent back to India after he admitted to what was described at the time as “inappropriate though not-yet criminal advances” with a 17-year-old. His bishop in Nellore was informed of the reasons for his return.
The allegation resurfaced during the review of priest files dating back to 1960. The allegation had not been substantiated in October when the McAfee & Taft law firm published a 77-page report that included a list of priests who had been found to have a substantiated claim of sexual abuse of a minor (a person under age 18). During the ongoing investigation, the allegation against Father Pasala was substantiated and his name added to the list. The list can be found online at archokc.org/clergyabusereport.
Father Pasala returned to the United States and was serving as a pastor in the Diocese of Baker, Ore. Once the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City substantiated the allegation that included an admission by Father Pasala, the Diocese of Baker was informed of the findings. Bishop Liam Carey immediately removed Father Pasala from ministry on Dec. 6. The bishop in Nellore was notified and Father Pasala returned to India to face disciplinary action.
The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Baker have not received further allegations of abuse involving Father Pasala. To report abuse of a minor involving Father Pasala, contact the archdiocese’s Victim Assistance Coordinator at 405-720-9878 or, in the Diocese of Baker, at 514-388-4004.
Report abuse or inappropriate behavior with a minor immediately. Contact local law enforcement, the state Department of Human Services at 800-522-3511 and the archdiocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator. If a child is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Reporting situations include incidences involving priests, deacons, volunteers, youth, chaperones and employees of a parish, school or diocese.
