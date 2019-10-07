SANTA RITA, Guam —An Edmond North High School and University of Oklahoma graduate and Edmond native is serving with the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines, USS Asheville.
Lt. j.g. Bradley Rose is a submariner aboard the Guam-based submarine, one of four Los Angeles-class submarines forward-deployed on the island. He is responsible for maintaining the boats power distribution system and all of the power generation equipment.
Rose credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Edmond.
“I learned about hard work, being able to identify a goal, pursue it, and just focus on that," Rose said. "Then being able to be dependable — someone who can be counted on when times get tough.”
Jobs are highly varied aboard the submarine. Approximately 130 sailors make up the submarine’s crew, doing everything from handling weapons to maintaining nuclear reactors.
Attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their primary tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time.
“As the only forward-deployed submarine squadron, we are the quick reaction force for the Navy. We can respond quickly to any crisis,” said Capt. Tim Poe, commodore, Submarine Squadron 15. “It's spectacular the work our Sailors do. We ask a lot of them and they always meet the challenge.”
According to Navy officials, because of the demanding environment aboard submarines, personnel are accepted only after rigorous testing and observation. Submariners are some of the most highly-trained and skilled people in the Navy. Regardless of their specialty, everyone has to learn how everything on the ship works and how to respond in emergencies to become “qualified in submarines” and earn the right to wear the coveted gold or silver dolphins on their uniform.
“I like being forward deployed," Rose said. "The stuff we’re doing out here is really cool. Our mission takes us to the most important strategic places. It's very different from my hometown.”
According to officials at the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the ships, submarines, aircraft and Navy personnel forward-deployed to Guam are part of the world’s largest fleet command and serve in a region critical to U.S. national security. The U.S. Pacific Fleet encompasses 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth’s surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean. All told, there are more than 200 ships and submarines, nearly 1,200 aircraft, and more than 130,000 uniformed and civilian personnel serving in the Pacific.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Rose is most proud of standing his first watch.
“After four years of college ROTC and over two years of nuclear training, being able to give something back and contribute to the team was awesome,” Rose said.
Navy sources said serving in the Navy means Rose is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
They added that a key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70% of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80% of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90% of all global trade by volume travels by sea.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Rose and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, one that will provide a critical component of the Navy the nation needs.
“Serving gives me a purpose for all the hard work I do," Rose said. "I enjoy being around good people who all are working hard. Having everyone working toward one goal is a great thing. To get 150 people together on a common mission to protect everybody back home is pretty sweet.”
