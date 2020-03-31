EDMOND, Okla. — Kylie Dennington is putting her hands to work knowing hospitals are pressed for protective masks during a supply shortage.
“I started seeing several articles about the need for M-95 masks and how there was soon to be a massive shortage,” said Dennington, who works at OU Breast Health in Edmond. “Our frontline health care workers were going to have no protection.”
Dennington, who lives in Guthrie with her husband, Collin, wanted to make a difference on her own. So the 24-year-old began researching the type of filter she could use for the masks.
She has received a lot of positive feedback for her endeavor. At the same time she has encouraged other people to help protect health care workers.
“Even if it’s donating fabric, stitching, filters, or elastic, I’ve gotten a lot of response on that,” she said of her Facebook page.
A lot of people on Facebook are posting their patterns for masks, and tips of where to find their contents, she said.
Dennington uses two layers of cotton fabric. Air conditioner filters are sewn into the inside of the masks. The 3M Company brand she uses has high performance filtration levels to filter out cough and sneeze debris, bacteria and viruses, she said. A floral wire is used to securely conform with the shape of a nose.
“It’s got maximum protection from the virus,” she said.
She has made nearly 50 of the masks so far. Dennington has donated her masks to OU Medical Center Edmond. She takes orders for donations only without accepting payment.
She encourages anyone wanting to help combat the coronavirus to call area hospitals to learn if they are in need of masks. INTEGRIS Health Edmond and OU Medical Center Edmond have asked for donations.
Tao Cha Cafe owner James Kao said he wanted to purchase a large quantity of masks to donate; however, with the shortage he learned he can purchase material for mask makers such as Kylie or others she knows.
“Send him over to me,” she said.
“Sounds great,” Kao said.
Dennington said anyone wanting more information about making masks can look her up on Facebook.
