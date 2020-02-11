Oklahoma Christian University invites the public to celebrate romantic and popular Broadway songs at the 31st annual “Cabaret: Broadway Bound” Feb. 13-15. Each performance of this well-known and family-friendly OC tradition begins at 7:30 p.m. in Judd Theater. The OC Jazz Band will join the singers for the third year in a row.
OC Vocal Instructor Terry Attebery is directing his fifth “Cabaret.” He is in charge of selecting the music, overseeing auditions, scheduling rehearsals and tightening the performances. Before teaching at OC, he directed high school choir for more than 20 years and performed with two theaters: Lyric and Summer Stock. Directing “Cabaret” is one of his favorite things about working at OC.
“One of the most rewarding parts of ‘Cabaret’ is getting to see the performers grow in confidence on the stage,” Attebery said. “They are learning new performance skills, and it is exciting to watch them blossom as performers.”
This year’s “Cabaret: Broadway Bound” features 26 songs, ranging from “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” “Greased Lightning,” “Footloose,” “A Million Dreams” and many more. With group acts and solos alike, the show offers a wide variety of songs for everyone in the audience. The jazz band will also perform two numbers.
Sophomore double major in mathematics and computer science Chloe Sheasby admires the dedication and community-building elements of “Cabaret.”
“Even though it’s a lot of work, music has become my outlet, and I find that I’m always so glad for the work I put into it,” Sheasby said. “I am really looking forward to the show and sharing it with everyone.”
The cast received their music prior to Christmas break and came back to school with the music learned. They rehearsed nearly every weeknight from the beginning of the semester leading up to the performance week.
Freshman music major Kelan Owen is debuting in “Cabaret: Broadway Bound” this year. However, Owen is no stranger to the OC stage, playing Prince Eric during OC’s fall homecoming musical “The Little Mermaid.” He worked hard to learn all of his music, especially preparing for and looking forward to his duet with Megan Deister on “Take Me As I Am.”
“The best part of rehearsing is that feeling when you finally get a step in choreography down that you’ve been working on for what feels like an eternity,” Owen said. “Patience is key.”
Senior music major Rebecca Whiteman is the stage manager for the show. Heath Jones, OC’s professor of music, will direct the jazz band, and Barbara Berard serves as the choreographer. Mike Turner, music accompanist at OC, will play the piano.
Following the local performances, the cast, crew and jazz band will travel to Branson, Missouri, to perform Feb. 20-23.
Tickets for OC’s “Cabaret: Broadway Bound” are $12. The show will be Feb. 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. To order tickets, visit www.tinyurl.com/cabaretbroadwaybound or call the box office at 405-425-6310.
