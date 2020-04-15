Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, announced today that he will run for a second term to represent the people of District 41 as state senator.
“Oklahoma is better positioned today for the economic downturn than in past years, because we ensured that more than $1 billion was put into the rainy day fund,” Pugh said. “We are facing challenging times due to COVID-19 and the low price of oil but we will recover from this. When we do, I will continue my focus on workforce development and strengthening Oklahoma’s economy.
“I have loved serving Edmond and serving with all the wonderful men and women who give back to this community. My wife, kids, and I have poured our hearts into this responsibility and I am asking for your support to continue representing Edmond and Senate District 41.”
A former captain in the U.S. Air Force and AWACS aviator, Pugh flew missions in Iraq, the Balkans, Asia and eastern Europe, as well as closer to home as part of the North American Air Defense mission after 9/11. He was Deputy Inspector General at Tinker Air Force base before separating from active duty.
Elected to office in 2016, Pugh has been a leader in advancing Oklahoma’s aerospace industry to build the economy and provide jobs. He is the founding member and chair of the Legislative Aerospace Caucus
Pugh also is widely recognized for his efforts to reform occupational licensing by removing unnecessary regulations and fees. Among many examples, he authored legislation that helps get more teachers in Oklahoma classrooms by recognizing valid out-of-state teaching certifications. The bill followed earlier legislation by Pugh that provides reciprocal occupational licensing for military personnel and their spouses. He has been recognized as a national leader in this policy arena by the Department of Defense.
Pugh has also been recognized with numerous awards for his efforts on behalf of District 41, including the 2019 Legislative Champion Award by the Oklahoma Alzheimer’s Association and the 2018 Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association Legislative Award. He holds a perfect score from the NFIB and from the Oklahomans for Life.
In addition to his work in the legislature, Pugh owns a small aerospace company and instructs at the Edmond YMCA. He is married to Sarah Pugh. The couple live in Edmond with their three children: Sadie, 8, Amelia, 5, and Charlie, 2.
