Chester’s Party Barn and Farm announces this year’s pumpkin patch season. The 2019 season runs Sept. 28-Nov. 3 at 5201 Cimarron Rd. N.W. in Piedmont.
Admission includes unlimited pony rides, petting zoo, hayrides, barnyard games, a giant slide, mystery maze and a free pumpkin (while supplies last). Guests can also shop the gift shop, concessions and Chester’s Old-Fashioned Candy Shop. The weekends will also feature live music and entertainment and local giveaways.
Guests can also catch a live interactive children’s story time during the weekends with Stage Door Theatre.
Chester’s says the real fun happens Fall Break — Oct. 19-20 — during the Annual Pumpkinpalooza event, where guests can partake in all the regular amenities, plus food trucks, giveaways, a wine tent, local vendors, shopping, live entertainment and music from Edgar Cruz.
Chester’s is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Cost of admission is $10 for children and $6 for adults. 12 months and under are free.
