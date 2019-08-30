On Tuesday, Sept. 3, BNSF will close the railroad crossing on Danforth Road for repairs and upgrades. This work is scheduled for approximately three days with cooperative weather, said Casey Moore, City of Edmond director of marketing and public relations.
Moore said work will begin at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday and is projected to be completed at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Traffic will not be able to pass in either direction, and motorists will need to find an alternate route.
