On Tuesday, July 23, BNSF will close the Edmond railroad crossing on 15th St. west of Broadway and east of Fretz Avenue for upgrades. This work will take approximately three days with cooperative weather.
Work will begin at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, and is projected to be completed by 5 pm on Friday, July 26. Traffic will not be able to pass in either direction, and motorists will need to find an alternate route.
