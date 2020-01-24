Edmond resident, Randall Thompson announced recently that he is running for Oklahoma State House District 96, which encompasses portions of Oklahoma County and represents all or portions of Arcadia, Choctaw, Edmond, Harrah, Jones, Luther and Oklahoma City.
“I believe Oklahoma is on the right path to be a top-10 state. There is still a lot of work to do. Government transparency, along with deregulation for business growth, are some issues that need to be tackled,” Thompson said. “Also, we will do more to help law enforcement agencies as well as current and former military personnel. We will find a creative solution to those affected by increasing mental health afflictions. Mental health is not only a public health crisis, but also it is costing our state millions in tax dollars.”
Thompson said he has the business acumen, vision and well-rounded experience, and he’s a promising leader eager to serve his home state.
Thompson was born and raised in Snyder. He attended Guthrie High School and Redlands Community College in El Reno. He served as a sheriff’s deputy and police officer for over four years and is a former council member and mayor of Crescent. Randall began a career in the oil and gas industry in 2006 and currently holds the position of Chief Development Officer for Endurance Lift Solutions GL Division, a company that supplies artificial lift analytics and applications throughout the country.
“I believe in public service and giving back to the community,” Thompson said. “I am confident that together we will strengthen Oklahoma’s turnaround. We will collaborate and innovate to find creative solutions for the challenges we face. In doing so, we will take a position of being proactive to prevent these challenges from resurfacing in the future. We can do this together.”
Thompson, 39, is married to his wife Amie of 13 years. They have three children: Cassidy, 19; Nate,10; and Mark, 7. He said he serves on several industry boards and committees and participates in various hobbies. Primarily, he enjoys spending as much time with his family as possible. He said he is an active member of his in-law’s start-up church, New Beginnings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.