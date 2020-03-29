“I’m sorry. Could you repeat that? I couldn’t quite hear you.”
That was the second time in minutes that Laurie Patterson, a real estate consultant for Edmond’s Keller Williams Reality, asked for me to repeat my question. I might have been muffled, I might have been speaking too quickly, I might have been using too much inflection. All of these things are easily navigable in face-to-face meetings — something Patterson has become accustomed to during her ascension at the Edmond-based Keller Williams Central Oklahoma location.
Patterson, like many other Edmond residents, has been thrust into a work-from-home environment. On Tuesday she sat in her kitchen, answering questions via telephone on a day that just a few weeks prior may have seen her breaking up an over eight-hour day with a lunch with friends or clients.
“With the business I’m in, it’s hard to work from home because we’re in such a people business,” Patterson said. Traditionally, working from home meant solely replacing office time with hours in a home office, kitchen or living room. But for realtors like Patterson, all those day-to-day activities spent interacting with clients and buyers both selling, listing and showing houses must now all be replaced and replicated from home.
“There are still people who are needing to buy and sell their homes,” Patterson said. “Some people are holding off, but people are still being transferred with jobs, and there’s definitely still a need for us to be out there working.”
Patterson has had to adapt. She said she enjoys the office, and after her team has started going work-from-home just this past weekend, she said she actually prefers that to whatever today, tomorrow, and the possible upcoming weeks or months may look like.
“I actually like going into the office, it just helps me focus more. I prefer being in the office and around people.”
Patterson and her team of five have now moved to virtual showings and open offices. No one’s had any technological struggles yet, and the realtor said that, for the most part, the virtual showings have at least been a pretty easy transition.
Some of that ease of transition comes at the heels of Patterson’s best advice for newly-found work-from-home employees.
“I’ve found staying in a routine has helped me best,” she said.
