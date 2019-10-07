OKLAHOMA CITY — National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 6-12, and the Oklahoma Region of the American Red Cross urges everyone to practice their home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms.
“During Fire Prevention Week, prepare your family for home fires before the holidays and cold weather increase the risk of these crises,” said Brittney Rochell, Oklahoma Red Cross chief communications officer. “Home fires are most often caused by cooking and heating equipment, and we want everyone to stay safe. Please install and test smoke alarms on every level of your home, and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.”
Include at least two ways to get out of each room in your home fire escape plan. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet. Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less. Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, placing them inside and outside bedrooms, and sleeping areas. Test smoke alarms monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.
Home fires take seven lives each day in the U.S., most often in homes without working smoke alarms. That’s why the Red Cross is working with partners to install free smoke alarms in high-risk communities and help families create escape plans through its Home Fire Campaign — which has saved at least 638 lives across the country, eight of those lives being in Oklahoma, since launching in October 2014.
