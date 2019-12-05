EDMOND, Okla. — It started at the foot of Market Street in San Francisco in 1891. Joseph McFee was troubled by the many people going hungry, and he resolved to feed them on Christmas Day. Remembering the iron kettle called Simpson’s Pot on the docks of his native Liverpool, England, that collected coins for the poor, McFee put his pot at the ferry terminal. It worked, and the Salvation Army captain had unwittingly started a holiday tradition kept alive in Edmond and around the world for the past 128 years.
There are typically 10 kettles in Edmond, which last year combined to raise $40,233. That money goes directly to programs in central Oklahoma such as the food pantry, men’s, women’s and family shelters, utility assistance, and other urgent needs. The Salvation Army serves more than 93,000 people in central Oklahoma each year.
It takes a lot of bell ringing. Last year, the kettles got filled with the help of 902 area volunteers and some of them go out of their way to make it fun, dressing up in their favorite holiday sweaters and donning ornamental headgear. One volunteer enjoys breaking out her ukulele and belting out Christmas tunes when given the opportunity.
Tom Phillips, of Edmond, has been ringing a bell at Christmastime for about 20 years. He wears a Santa hat emblazoned with his name while volunteering with his New Covenant Methodist Church Sunday School class and his Rotary club.
One year he was ringing a bell by himself near Quail Springs Mall. It was dark and snow was falling; donors were few and far between. The Salvation Army major responsible for the area at the time happened to drive by and, seeing Phillips, parked and got out with his trumpet. Without a word, he began to play traditional Christmas carols and one by one a crowd took form.
“People started gathering around to listen to him play, and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is something really special,’” Phillips said. “I can’t imagine a better way to get in the spirit of the season and you’re helping a wonderful organization. They have a stellar reputation.”
Phillips offered ideas for new bell ringers if they don’t happen to have a friend with a trumpet.
“Get a dog to come sit on a leash,” he said. “People love to pet the dog. Little kids are really helpful too.”
But bell ringers discover that they get more out of the experience than filling the pot with contributions.
“Volunteering to help ring at one of the red kettles can be such a rewarding experience,” said Traci Jinkens, director of development for the Salvation Army’s central Oklahoma command. “My most recent experience allowed me to witness so many children eager to drop a few coins in the red kettle. I also was able to personally thank individuals who mentioned they are frequent contributors to The Salvation Army.”
As is the case with many volunteer efforts, though, there aren’t enough to carry the load. The Salvation Army hires bell ringers to cover the slots for which they can’t find volunteers, but that cost takes away from funding their mission to serve those in need. This year, they especially need volunteers during the weeks of Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, said volunteer coordinator Liz Banks.
“We cannot do all that we do without the army of volunteers who reach out to me to say, ‘I want to help,’” Banks said. “I enjoy visiting with individuals to learn more about them and areas they wish to serve. I am currently recruiting volunteer bell ringers so if anyone wishes to participate in this fun opportunity, I would encourage them to reach out to me as soon as possible.”
Those interested in volunteering can call 405-246-1107 or sign up online at redkettlevolunteer.org.
