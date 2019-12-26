OKLAHOMA CITY – No family should be without food this holiday season. The giving season is the perfect time to take advantage of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Holiday Match. Through the end of the year, all donations, up to $600,000, are matched thanks to gifts from APMEX.com, Cresap Family Foundation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.
The match ensures that each dollar donated to the Regional Food Bank helps to provide for eight meals to Oklahomans living with food insecurity. After the match is met, every dollar still helps provide four meals.
“The issue of hunger is widespread in our state and affects countless families, children, seniors and veterans,” said John Cresap with the Cresap Family Foundation. “We are immensely proud to partner with the Regional Food Bank, Chesapeake Energy and APMEX.com and provide incentive for others to join the fight against hunger.”
One in six Oklahomans go to sleep each night not knowing where their next meal will come from. Individuals like Jeffrey, who began receiving food from BritVil Community Food Pantry in Oklahoma City after a life-threatening injury left him without a job.
"If I didn't have this I would starve," Jeffrey said. "I'm very thankful. They've been just extremely helpful...and they have a lot of love."
BritVil Community Food Pantry is just one of the Regional Food Bank's 1,310 partner agencies in central and western Oklahoma. In the past year, the Regional Food Bank distributed 51.3 million pounds of food to these partners.
"The holidays can be a stressful time for families. Colder weather brings higher utility bills and you begin to plan for holiday celebrations and gifts. You shouldn't have to decide between paying your utility bill and providing food for your family," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. "We are thankful to our Holiday Match sponsors for encouraging others to donate during this very important giving season."
Join the fight against hunger. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit rfbo.org/give or call 405-600-3161. Donations may also be mailed to:
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
Holiday Match
P.O. Box 270968
Oklahoma City, OK, 73137-0968
