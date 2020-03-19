OKLAHOMA CITY — Thursday, Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) announced she would self quarantine for a two-week period following contact with Rep. Ben McAdams (UT-4), who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 18. Congresswoman Horn shows no symptoms of illness and is self quarantining out of precaution at the recommendation of the House of Representatives Attending Physician. The self quarantine will last two weeks until March 28, counting from her contact with Rep. McAdams last Friday.
“COVID-19 has disrupted the lives and communities of all Oklahomans,” said Congresswoman Horn. “In order to reduce and mitigate the spread of this illness in our community, I am taking the precaution of going into a two-week self-quarantine at my doctor’s advice. I will continue my work to deliver answers and resources to people in Oklahoma’s Fifth District. We are all in this together.”
Congresswoman Horn will host a COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall on Sunday, March 22, at 5:00 PM CT featuring local health experts. Attendees can dial into the town hall on Sunday by calling 855-962-1157.
