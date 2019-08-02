DEL CITY — On Friday, Aug. 2, Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District candidates Stephanie Bice, Terry Neese, Merideth Vansant, and Michael Ballard will be speaking to Republican voters and activists at the Del City Community Center during a public event hosted by the Oklahoma County, Pottawatomie County, and Seminole County Republican Parties.
The candidates will each be given 10 minutes to speak publicly in a town hall-style setting, and are expected to make themselves available to attendees and press before and after their speeches.
Doors will open for this event at 6 p.m. and candidates will begin speaking shortly after. Tickets for the general public are $25, with tickets for Young Republicans and College Republicans going for $10.
