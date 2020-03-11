Edmond will have another office in store, but also retained for other uses.
The Edmond City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday evening to rezone property located at 525 N. Jackson from an office commercial, and high density multiple family residential planned unit development to a planned unit development.
The zoning change is needed because the 1908 Kivlehen House is prohibited to be lived in as a home, said attorney David Box, in representing the applicant Magnolia & Sage.
The site was originally built as a residence. It was rezoned in 2006 along with the rest of Jackson Street to offer offices on the block.
“The PUD is seeking to add the residential use back in as an allowed use,” said Randy Entz, city planner.
It allows office uses but allows the space to be lived in as single family residence. Owners would also have the flexibility to convert the structure back into a home, Entz said. Single family zoning surrounds the structure. Entz said the 2,924-square-foot house is less than a block away from the Central Business District, and the Downtown Residential District.
Plan 2018 designates the location as being in university neighborhood zoning. This category accommodates a diverse group of development styles and uses, Entz said.
“Single family use is considered appropriate,” he added.
City Councilman Darrell Davis said the house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At this time, no additional development is planned for the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.