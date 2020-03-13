Beginning this week, the federal government is undertaking the decennial United States Census. Invitations to respond to the 2020 Census will be delivered between March 12-20.
Once you receive that invitation, you can respond online, by phone or by mail.
City officials said your participation in this survey is vital for the community as it plays a key role in determining the following:
• Federal Funding — It is estimated that each counted citizen equates to $1,675 per year for the next 10 years. This funding is used locally for a variety of important things including road projects, public schools, healthcare and emergency services.
• Fair Representation – The results of the Census guide a significant portion in how you are represented in government on a federal, state and local level. At the federal level, the number of representatives each state receives is based upon its counted population. At all levels, government representation boundaries are set up based upon census data to ensure that each district (federal or state) and ward (local) has equal numbers of people per elected official.
The process is safe and anonymous. By law, your information cannot be shared with anyone including the IRS, the FBI, the CIA, ICE or any other government agency.
For full information regarding the 2020 Census, please visit https://2020Census.gov.
