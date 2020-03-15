Restricted visitor access has been put into effect by area hospitals and doctor’s facilities as a response to COVID-19. Announcements were made by Mercy facilities, OU Medical Center, INTEGRIS Health, and the Oklahoma Heart Hospital.
MERCY HEALTH
A Mercy Health spokesperson said out of an abundance of caution, the next critical step in safeguarding patients and co-workers is to begin enforcing restricted visitor access statewide. Effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, March 14, all Mercy hospitals in Oklahoma will limit access to one visitor per Mercy patient. Visitors will be allowed in Mercy hospitals 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weekend hours may vary by location.
Each patient’s one visitor must meet the following criteria:
• Visitors must be 16 years or older;
• Visitors must be fever-free;
• Visitors must be cough-free; and
• After a patient’s one visitor leaves, another may enter.
Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis and include visitors for any patients nearing the end of life. Hospital services will not be impacted.
“The safety of our patients, visitors and co-workers is of the utmost importance,” said Jim Gebhart, president of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and regional strategy officer for Mercy. “We realize this new policy may create an inconvenience for our visitors, but we must prevent unnecessary exposure to our patients and caregivers.”
OU MEDICINE
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, OU Medicine has updated its visitation policies.
Effective immediately, hospital and clinic patients are limited as to how many visitors may visit or join them at appointments. The new OU Medicine and OU Physicians visitor guidelines for adult care are:
• OU Medical Center and OU Medical Center Edmond are limiting visitors to only one visitor per patient. This visitor will be the only individual allowed in the patient’s room for the duration of a patient’s stay.
• OU Physicians clinics are limiting the number of individuals who may accompany a patient to an appointment to one visitor per patient.
• Stephenson Cancer Center is limiting the number of individuals who may accompany a patient to an appointment to one visitor per patient.
Due to the special considerations for children’s care, The Children’s Hospital, OU Children’s Physicians have adopted the following:
• The Children’s Hospital is limiting the number of visitors for all patients to only two visitors. These two visitors will be the only individuals allowed in the patient’s room for the duration of a patient’s stay.
• OU Children’s Physicians clinics are limiting the number of individuals who may accompany a patient to an appointment to two visitors per patient.
In addition:
• All visitors to any and all OU Medicine entities must be over the age of 18. This includes siblings of patients;
• For patients that have confirmed COVID-19, no visitors will be allowed in the room unless the patient is a minor; and
• For patients on palliative and hospice care, the physician will work with the family on a case-by-case basis regarding visitation.
Additionally, OU Medicine is requesting that visitors who may be sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms not visit the hospital unless they are seeking medical treatment. Large groups of visitors gathering in waiting rooms, lobbies and other public areas in OU Medicine facilities is discouraged.
“We realize these new restricted guidelines may feel inconvenient, but ultimately, we are here to care for Oklahoma’s most ill and injured patients and it is our responsibility to protect them as well as our medical staff from anything that might keep them from getting well,” said Chuck Spicer, FACHE, president and CEO of OU Medicine. “We continue to coordinate with other hospitals and clinics across Oklahoma and feel this is in everyone’s best interest.”
OKLAHOMA HEART HOSPITAL
Out of an abundance of caution, the next critical step in safeguarding patients and team members is to begin enforcing restricted visitor access at Oklahoma Heart Hospitals and clinics. Effective Saturday, March 14, Oklahoma Heart Hospital is limiting access at its north and south campus to one visitor per patient. Visiting hours will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Each patient’s one visitor must meet the following criteria:
• Visitors must be 16 years or older;
• Visitors must be fever-free;
• Visitors must be cough-free; and
• After a patient’s one visitor leaves, another may enter.
Exceptions will be made on a case by case basis and include visitors for any patients nearing the end of life. Hospital services will not be impacted. However, the Heart Healthy Café and Bistro will be closed to the public.
“The safety of our patients, visitors and team members is of the utmost importance,” said Dr. John Harvey, chief executive officer of Oklahoma Heart Hospital. “We realize this may create an inconvenience for our patients and visitors but providing a safe environment for everyone is our priority.”
This change will impact both visitors for patients in the hospital and those who accompany patients to clinic appointments and diagnostic testing.
INTEGRIS HEALTH
INTEGRIS Health lists the following policy limiting the number of visitors for all patients to one at a time in the patient’s hospital room.
The exception is labor and delivery suites, where two visitors at a time are permitted.
INTEGRIS Health is also discouraging large groups of visitors in public areas in order to minimize crowds in waiting rooms, lobbies, and other common areas.
They are asking individuals who may be sick themselves, including those experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat, to not visit the hospital unless they are seeking medical treatment.
For patients confirmed with COVID-19, visitors will not be allowed, unless the patient is a minor. For minor patients, visitors will be limited to two at a time. Exception requests must be submitted by the Clinical Director by calling 405-951-2393.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
11:21 A.M. MARCH 15
OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
• Three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties. There are currently seven cases in Oklahoma.
• County health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing.
• Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.
• We continue to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider.
• The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from Noon-6 p.m. The number is 877-215-8336.
