The Edmond Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend the rezoning of 79 acres on the north side of Danforth between Post and Douglas.
Farmhouse Partners LLC would like to rezone the property from general agricultural to single family. Edmond Plan 2018 designates the site as suburban neighborhood which is conducive to single family zoning, said Randy Entz, city planner.
“There’s also a flood plain located on the west and south boundary of the site,” Entz said.
Three area residents in the path of the flood plain asked for their property to be protected from potential floods.
Engineer Doug Klassen said he does not have details at this time to share with homeowners how he will deal with the hard-rock surface of a portion of the property. At the suggestion of Planning Commission Chairman Barry Moore, Klassen said he will meet with the homeowners to try to alleviate their concerns before the Edmond City Council considers this item at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
