Citylink, Edmond’s free bus service, has launched a live bus tracking service to allow passengers to see where buses are located in real-time. The live tracking covers all local routes along with the 100x Expresslink that travels to Downtown Oklahoma City.
Users can download the Citylink app to their device by searching for “Citylink Edmond” on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. The live tracking map can also be viewed online by visiting https://citylink.ridesystems.net.
This service is being launched as a partnership between the City of Edmond and the University of Central Oklahoma. For more information on the Citylink bus service, visit http://citylinkedmond.com.
