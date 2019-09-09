Beginning today, BNSF will close multiple downtown Edmond railroad crossings for repair work. Traffic will not be able to pass during the work as the roadways will be fully closed. Motorists will need to find an alternate route.
The work schedule provided is as follows:
• Main Street closed from 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13;
• Hurd Street closed from 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13;
• Thatcher Street closed from 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13; and
• First Street closed from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 to 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
