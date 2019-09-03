OKLAHOMA CITY — Heritage Trust Company announced today that Michael Romero has joined the company as vice president and relationship manager in the Oklahoma City office. He will assist clients in a variety of areas, including trusts, probate and estate planning and administration.
Romero is also an adjunct professor at the University of Central Oklahoma, where he teaches courses in estate planning and administration and business law. In addition, he is an active member of Council Road Baptist Church.
Romero joins Heritage from the Baptist Foundation of Oklahoma, where he has worked since 2001. He served as vice president, trust counsel until 2016 when he was promoted to senior vice president, chief development officer. While there, he was responsible for supervising staff, budget maintenance, monitoring various communications/marketing efforts and participating in cross-team collaboration.
“Mike brings with him an abundance of valuable financial experience, as well as a trust background. He will provide an influx of new ideas and perspective to our clients,” said Kevin Karpe, president of Heritage Trust Company. “His expertise in charitable giving and philanthropy will also be an invaluable addition to our team.”
“I couldn’t be more excited to join Heritage and to continue working with the local philanthropic community,” said Romero. “What drew me to Heritage was how well respected it is for providing exceptional, fiduciary client services. I hope to use my experience to help charitable organizations achieve their missions and look forward to doing so with such an outstanding firm.”
Romero earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma Baptist University and his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He is also a member of the Oklahoma Bar.
Romero and his wife, Laura, have been married 26 years and have four children. In his free time, he enjoys watching his kids play sports, reading a good book or exploring the Oklahoma terrain on a hike.
