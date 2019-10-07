CLAREMORE — Rogers State University has announced its President's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the Summer 2019 semester. Sydney Connelly was among those listed on the Dean’s Honor Roll.
To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 6 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an "A"). To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 6 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a "B").
Courses graded with an "I," "N" and "P" are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the Honor Roll.
