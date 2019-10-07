The Edmond Genealogical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the LDS Church, 1315 E. 33rdStreet in Edmond. Their program is “The Salem Witch Trials … A Tale of Three Sisters.” It will be presented by Jan Beattie, president of the Edmond Genealogical Society. She said you won't want to miss it.
Do you have New England ancestry? If so, you may have connections to those accused of witchcraft. The infamous Salem witch trials began during the spring of 1692, after a group of young girls in Salem Village, Massachusetts Bay Colony claimed to be bewitched and accused several local residents of witchcraft. Before the hysteria abated, at least 25 people died — 19 were executed by hanging, one was tortured to death, and at least five died in jail due to harsh conditions.
The Salem Witch Trials of 1692 were a dark time in American history. Three of the accused women were the daughters of Edmund and Joanna Towne and ancestors of Beattie. She will tell the tale of the witch trials and its effect on the people of Salem and her family.
Beattie is a native of California, but came to Oklahoma more than 35 years ago to attend college and never left. Now she is married with two children and retired from the medical field. Now she has time for her genealogy hobby of which she is passionate.
She is involved in several genealogy and lineage-based societies and loves to share her knowledge with others. She has presented numerous presentations, seminars and workshops across the state on topics relating to genealogy and family history. She is president of the OHCE Genealogy Group in Oklahoma City and chaplain for Samuel King Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution in Edmond and president of the Edmond Genealogical Society. She is also a board member of the Mountain Meadows Association and holds memberships in several other organizations including Oklahoma Genealogical Society, First Families of the Twin Territories, First Families of Central Missouri, First Families of Eastern Tennessee, The White River Valley Historical Society, Colonial Dames 17th Century, The Towne Family Association, and several others. She is currently awaiting approval from The Mayflower Society hoping to be approved in this 400th anniversary year.
She is also involved in "Cemetery Hopping" to help others locate the final resting places of their Oklahoma ancestors. Professionally, she is a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists and the Southwestern Society of Clinical Microbiologists. She is active in her church, and she enjoys volunteering with several youth programs and especially with the Oklahoma DeMolay Association where she is secretary of the Edmond Advisory Council, past ODA State Parent's Club president and past State DeMolay Mom.
The EGS Nov. 18 program will feature "Bloodlines and Genealogy" presented by wellness consultant, Belinda Ruffle.
Genealogical research assistance is available at 5:30 p.m. prior to the meetings. For more information, visit the EGS website: www.rootsweb.com/~okegs. Meetings are open to the public and all are invited to attend.
