The most recent sales and use tax reimbursement to the City of Edmond shows a strong outcome for the last two weeks of January and the first half of February, City Manager Larry Stevens said.
“We’re now through three-quarters of our fiscal year. Our sales tax revenue is up about 6.6%, which compares very favorably with the 6.8% total we had at the end of last month," Stevens said.
These totals do not reflect the economic impact that COVID-19 had on the local economy in recent weeks.
Edmond’s sales tax reimbursement percentages of growth continues to lead other cities in the metro area, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Midwest City, Yukon, Norman and Moore.
The gradual decline of use tax revenue continues as the cumulative total for the fiscal year stands at 10.5%, down from 14.6% at the end of February, and 15.9% from two months ago, Stevens said.
Combined sales and use tax projections are about 7.4% for the year. That compares to an 8.4% total for the last month, he said.
Edmond City Council budgeted a 2.5% increase for sales tax and a 5% budget allocation increase for use tax for fiscal year 2020-21.
“As we all know the current COVID-19 situation will impact our revenue totals moving forward,” Stevens said. “Of course at this time we don’t know what that impact will be, but we know it’s coming.”
