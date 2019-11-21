Several activities are planned for Saturday as the City of Edmond kicks off Luminance for the holiday season.
There will be a marketplace with pop-up shops and food trucks, a tree lighting ceremony and announcement of the winning essays in the Mayor’s Essay Contest.
Merry Marketplace is from 2-8 p.m. Saturday with the following:
• Santa photos, 2-4 p.m.;
• Cookie Decorating with Mrs. Claus, 2-4 p.m. (while supplies last);
• Make & Take Holiday-Themed Craft, 2-8 p.m. (while supplies last);
• Letter to Santa – 2-8 p.m. (while postcards last);
• The Fonts Band performs from 2:30-4:30 p.m.;
• The Grinch and Snow Globe Ballerina, 4-5 p.m.; and
• Dog/Owner ugly sweater contest – 5 p.m.
Luminance Kick-Off 5-8p.m.
• Frosty the Snowman & Gingerbread people, 5-8 p.m.;
• The Police Department will be handing out candy canes from 5-8 p.m.;
• The YMCA will handing out free hot chocolate from 5-8 p.m.;
• Elves from the Fine Arts Institute’s theatre program will be handing out (free glowsticks while supplies last);
• Programs for the Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5-6 p.m.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be from 5:30 – 6 p.m.
Programing includes the Mayors Essay Winners, Fine Arts Institute Youth Choir, Edmond Ice Rink’s crowning of Ice Prince and Princess by Mrs. Edmond, and then lighting of the Park.
• Santa Photos from 6-8 p.m.;
• Make and Take Christmas Craft (Picture Frames) and color sheets with crayon sheets, 5:30-8 p.m.; and
• Edmond Fire Department is hosting a new or gently used coat drive for the Edmond Elementary Schools from 5-8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.